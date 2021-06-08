First Look from Yeezy Gap released

Gap has unveiled the first look from its highly anticipated collaboration with Kanye West, a Yeezy Gap blue puffer jacket available for pre-order to US customers only.

The blue ‘Round Jacket’ features a curved, drop-shoulder silhouette and is made from recycled nylon. The first Yeezy Gap item will retail for 200 US dollars and will launch in autumn 2021. US customers interested can input their details at gap.com/yeezy.

To coincide with the launch, Yeezy GAP has sent up floating projections of the Round Jacket along the side of buildings in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, reminiscent of a stunt West pulled to promote his Yeezus album back in 2013.

Gap announced it was partnering with West’s Yeezy brand in June 2020. At the time, Gap said the deal would “disrupt retail” while also introduce both brands to new audiences.

In the launch statement, the retailer said that the “bold alliance” would bring together Gap’s 51 years of retail experience, global reach and supply chain with the creativity and recognition of West’s fashion brand.

While the first piece might be a puffer jacket, Yeezy Gap will offer “modern, elevated basics” for men, women and kids at accessible price points.

Image: courtesy of Yeezy Gap