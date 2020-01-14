First look: Jennifer Lopez for Guess, Inc. Spring 2020 campaign

Guess, Inc. has revealed the face of its latest campaign: Jennifer Lopez. The multifaceted cultural icon returns to the company for the Spring 2020 advertising campaign of Guess and Marciano worldwide.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign,” Lopez shared in a statement. “The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the ‘60s, mixed with Madonna from the ‘80s, mixed with Sofia Loren…The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

The campaign, directed by the chief creative officer of Guess, Inc., Paul Marciano, highlights the actor’s iconic brand and the characters Lopez described.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with Guess and Marciano,” Marciano said. "Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a Guess Girl is—confident, sensual and adventurous."

Images: Courtesy of Guess, Inc.