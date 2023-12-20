First Look: Marimekko reunites with Uniqlo for New Year collection

Finnish design house Marimekko has unveiled a new limited-edition collaboration with Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, which will launch in early 2024.

Described as a capsule collection celebrating “warm, joyful dressing for a vibrant New Year,” the collaboration combines Marimekko’s art of printmaking with Uniqlo’s LifeWear everyday clothing.

Launching on January 1, 2024, the collection for women and kids offers “head-to-toe warmth” with Uniqlo’s winter signatures, including soft fleeces and a light shoulder bag featuring Marimekko’s prints inspired by Nordic nature, echoing a serene winter landscape in pearl greys, muted gold, and timeless black.

Uniqlo x Marimekko capsule collection Credits: Uniqlo

Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, chief marketing officer of Marimekko, said in a statement: “We are excited to reunite with Uniqlo for this new limited-edition collaboration collection that brings together Marimekko’s art of printmaking with Uniqlo’s commitment to create high-quality clothing that is functional and democratic for everyone’s daily lifestyle.

“Limited-edition brand collaborations with wide global reach increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness and this way support our growth strategy, especially in international markets. We believe that this collaboration is a great opportunity to introduce Marimekko to large new audiences around the world – and to offer customers something fun and surprising.”

Uniqlo x Marimekko capsule collection Credits: Uniqlo

Yukihiro Katsuta, head of research and development at Uniqlo, added: “The collection is designed to be enjoyed with family and friends and is perfect for staying warm. I hope everyone can enjoy this special collection available for a limited time only.”

The Uniqlo x Marimekko capsule collection will be available in Uniqlo stores and at uniqlo.com in all markets from January 1, 2024.

