First look: MCM usher in “new era” at Milan Fashion Week Men's

German luxury house MCM, which announced a new strategic direction and appointed Tina Lutz and Katie Chung to lead and develop the global design and creative direction last week, has unveiled its first collection “tailored to a new generation of upscale digital nomads”.

MCM has a storied heritage, born from a spirit of innovation and a rule-breaking attitude that defined Munich in the 1970s as an alternative to traditional French luxury, and for spring/summer 2024, the brand said it is ushering in a “new era of sophistication, embracing the spirit of wanderlust and inclusivity”.

Credits: Image: MCM; SS24 collection

Unveiled during Milan Fashion Week, the debut collection from Lutz and Chung, entitled ‘Made for Movement,’ reclaims the iconoclastic ethos of MCM with accessories re-imagined for expanded versatility and multifunctionality in a variety of innovative and unconventional materials.

The collection highlights MCM design codes, including the brand’s classic Visetos pattern deconstructed into its Laurel and Diamond motifs, MCM lettering and its Cognac colourway. Each has been refined through an interplay of size and scale, which are featured across patterns and graphic applications throughout the collection, as it looks to introduce a new visual identity that “nods to the past yet looks to the future”.

