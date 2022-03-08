First Look: Puma and Ami unveil upcoming collaboration

Sportswear giant Puma is launching an exclusive elevated sportswear collection with Parisian fashion house Ami this month.

The collection blends tailoring with innovative sportswear design, explains Puma and features footwear, apparel and outerwear, with minimalistic branding, in a mix of neutral and bold colours and premium materials.

The debut Puma x Ami apparel lines include a selection of T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, shorts, jackets, pants, and bralettes, in block and striped colourways, which have been designed to mix and match to “build a full wardrobe”. The clothing is complemented by accessories including a bucket hat, curve caps, shoulder bags, and a grip bag.

For the footwear, the collection features some of Puma’s classic footwear silhouettes such as the Slipstream Lo, Suede Crepe, and the newly released Suede Mayu.

Image: Puma x Ami by Eddie Wrey

Adam Petrick, global director of marketing for Puma, said in a statement: “The partnership with Ami was a no-brainer, their name literally means ‘friend’ and that’s what Puma is all about – a community, a family.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be able to partner with a creative mind in Alexandre that truly understands the elevation of classic sportswear silhouettes, as well as the creation of community through a positive message.”

Sportswear giant Puma to launch collection with Parisian fashion brand Ami

Image: Puma x Ami

Commenting on the inspiration for the collaboration, Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director of Ami, said: “For the inspiration, I had in mind the silhouettes and the people, the fraternity and friendship altogether. I like the idea that when you see a piece of clothing, you don't need it to sing too much - you have a colour, a texture, a shape, and a logo – and for this collaboration the execution of the two logos together is magic.”

Each piece in the collection features a new distinctive co-branded graphic, which merges Ami’s signature symbol, the Ami de Coeur with the Puma logo.

Mattiussi added: “I'm very proud of the way we mixed the logos together, I think that the result is very impactful and that while this is a gift for us at Ami, it's a gift for Puma too. This is something that we share, this is what we call friendship. It is a very honest collaboration, not trying too hard, not pretentious.”

Image: Puma x Ami by Eddie Wrey

The collaboration is also accessible, with prices ranging from 35 pounds for a cap or bucket hat to 285 pounds for the lightweight jacket, with the majority of the collection priced under 135 pounds.

“I designed this collection for everybody,” explains Mattiussi. “I approached the collection the same way I approach my collections for Ami. I didn't make a difference because it's a sport line or collaboration. I like the idea that these are pieces you could mix with your own wardrobe.”

Image: Puma x Ami

Heiko Desens, global creative director for Puma, added: “I’ve been following Alexandre’s work for some time now. Ever since I started at Puma, I was thinking of what a great partnership this would be, today, I’m delighted with the result.

“This was a real and authentic collaboration; both of our teams brought a lot of ideas to the table, and we were able to design a timeless and elevated classic sportswear collection for today’s consumer.”

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan named as face of Puma x Ami campaign

Image: Puma x Ami by Eddie Wrey

To launch the collaboration, Puma and Ami have tapped boyfriend and girlfriend Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan as faces of the campaign, which takes inspiration from how happiness starts with the people you surround yourself with.

“What I love the most about them is their energy and their individual style,” Mattiussi adds. “That and they are clearly in love. Romeo and Mia embody very well the spirit of the collection."

Image: Puma x Ami by Eddie Wrey

The Puma x Ami collection launches on March 16 exclusively in Ami stores, before rolling out globally on March 19 on Puma.com, Puma’s Carnaby Street store in London, amiparis.com and retailer End.

Image: Puma x Ami

Image: Puma x Ami by Eddie Wrey