First Look: River Island x Blood Brother collection

River Island has selected contemporary British menswear brand Blood Brother as the next designer collaborator for its Design Forum initiative.

Launching for spring/summer 2018, Blood Brother’s founders Nicholas Biela and James Waller have designed an 11-piece collection of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories that combines the label’s reinterpretation of traditional military apparel with an urban finish.

Highlights include graphic warning slogans and CCTV glitch prints emblazoned across oversized T-shirts, hoodies and beanie hats, as well as a reflective camp puffa jacket that features technical hardware and finishings inspired by police safety signs and HTML code.

The collection also includes matching printed jersey sweaters and joggers that aim to provide the “ultimate uniform for the urban environment” said the retailer, and a patch-pocket jacket and jeans that are cut from premium indigo denim, as a “contemporary nod to classic servicemen attire”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Blood Brother’s creative director Biela, said: “The Design Forum collection is a product of acknowledgment from River Island. They gave us the freedom to delve into our design universe and ideas are we worked very closely with the design team.

“Taking inspiration from our Login SS18 narrative, we strived to create a collection that not only stays true to our core design aesthetic, but appeals to River Island’s global audience.”

Blood Brother follows in the footsteps of other menswear designers who have taken part in River Island’s Design Forum including Lou Dalton, YMC, Tourne de Transmission and Matthew Miller.

River Island Design Forum x Blood Brother will launch in selected stores and online from January 2018. Prices will range from 15-150 pounds.

Illustrations: courtesy of River Island/Blood Brother