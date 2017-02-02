First Look: The Weeknd and H&M Spring Icons

H&M has revealed the first looks from its upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd, where the singer has worked with the fashion retailer’s design team to select a “complete wardrobe of essential pieces” for men.

Launching in every H&M store that carries menswear, as well as online, on March 2, the Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd collection mixes utility and streetwear silhouettes with tailored lines, bringing together the menswear statements of the season, said the brand.

“I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers,” explains The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye. “Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.”

Key pieces seen in the teaser campaign, showing the behind-the-scenes video footage and ad images that will be released in full later this month, includes a golden beige cotton bomber with a patch at the chest, worn over a black hoodie, and tailored trousers.

Outerwear is heavily represented with bombers, a motorbike jacket, a zip-up work shirt in faux suede, a semi-constructed blazer, and a lightweight double-breasted belted spring coat. These are designed to work with the selection of tailored trousers and jeans, as well as the knitwear, raw-edge jersey T-shirts and sweatshirts. Prices for the line will retail from 9.99 to 69.99 pounds.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andreas Löwenstam, H&M’s men’s head of design, said: "Abel’s taste and style perfectly fits the menswear mood of the season at H&M. He has such a great eye for the little details that matter, and for mixing together updated men’s classics for the perfect tailored streetwear look.”

The full ad campaign shot by Federico Pestilli will be accompanied by a campaign video shot by Keith Kandell, both will be released later this month.

Images: courtesy of H&M