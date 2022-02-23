First Look: Ye and Demna introduce Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

The first limited-edition releases from Ye and Demna, as part of their creative partnership, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga have been unveiled.

The first eight styles continue Ye’s “creative endeavours,” explains Gap in a statement, and have been released to coincide with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance in Miami.

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection reflects “timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s vision of utilitarian design”. The looks include a denim jacket and jeans, a range of logo T-shirts and a hoodie, which pay tribute to “Gap’s timeless American icons”.

Image: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

The pieces are rendered in an off-grey finish and feature an abstract dove motif is visible, representing an unnamed hope for the future.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launches

The Dove hoodie, which has an oversized fit and is slightly cropped, is priced 240 pounds / 240 US dollars, while the T-shirts, offering short-sleeved, long-sleeved and cropped are 140 pounds / 140 US dollars each, and the fitted unisex sweatpants are 180 pounds / 180 US dollars.

Image: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

The denim styles, the 5 pocket denim pants are 220 pounds / 220 US dollars, while the matching padding denim jacket is 430 pounds / 440 US dollars. The items shop between four and six weeks.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga will be available globally for purchase on Yeezygap.com and Farfetch.com.

Image: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga