FIT tops 2025 ranking of the world’s best fashion schools

CEOWorld Magazine has released its 2025 list of the world’s best fashion schools, naming the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York as the top institution globally. Parsons School of Design and Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design follow in second and third place, reinforcing the United States’ continued dominance in fashion education.

2025's top fashion schools

European institutions also performed strongly. London College of Fashion placed fourth, while ESMOD International in Paris ranked fifth. Central Saint Martins and Italy’s Polimoda claimed sixth and seventh place respectively.

Other schools featured in the top tier include Bunka Fashion College in Japan, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in the United States, and IED – Istituto Europeo di Design in Italy, underscoring the global diversity of leading fashion education providers.

According to CEOWorld's website, the rankings evaluate academic reputation, employer feedback, global influence, and programme quality, offering prospective students an annual snapshot of the institutions shaping the future of the fashion industry.