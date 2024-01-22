FitFlop launches Active collection specifically designed for women

UK-based footwear brand FitFlop has leveraged its 15-plus years of biomechanical science and ergonomic engineering expertise to launch an Active collection specifically designed for women.

The collection features two key styles an advanced running shoe designed to help women “move happy,” alongside a ground-breaking slide designed to restore natural balance after active movement.

The FFRunner is described by the brand as a “smart sneaker” as it focuses on maximising comfort and running efficiency. It is built on an advanced version of FitFlop’s Neodynamic technology, which includes an innovative wishbone-shaped propulsion plate to aid multi-directional movement, working with how the foot naturally moves, side to side, as well as forward and back.

FitFlop Active collection Credits: FitFlop

The other style is the RelieFF recovery toe-post sandals that aims to aid the body’s return to its natural resting state after high energy/high movement activity. They feature a unique triple-density midsole construction and advanced rebound cushioning, which diffuses pressure, reduces impact, provides advanced arch support and helps to optimise natural body alignment.

Commenting on the launch, Eleanor Wardle, marketing director at FitFlop, said in a statement: “For millions of women across the globe, the motivation for embracing regular active movement is one of health and happiness vs. the traditional mould of elite performance that the Athletic footwear category has been built around. It’s these people that we’re here to serve, through creating a range of progressive, technologically advanced footwear designed specifically for women.”

Prices for the new collection range from 50 to 160 pounds.