FitFlop sponsors Haringey Girls Academy to “empower” young women

UK-based brand FitFlop, known for its ergonomic and wellness footwear, has become the official sponsor of Haringey Girls Academy, an all-girls football academy based in North London, as it looks to inspire the “next generation of young women”.

Through the sponsorship, FitFlop aims to empower young women in football by supporting Haringey Girls Academy’s programme, which builds self-confidence and encourages personal growth through elite training, leadership and development.

Gianni Georgiades, chief executive at Fitflop, said in a statement: “At FitFlop, we believe that movement has the power to inspire progress, confidence, and connection.

“Our partnership with Haringey Girls Academy is an exciting opportunity to help empower the next generation of young women, celebrating their individuality, encouraging active lifestyles, and supporting their ambitions on and off the pitch.

Rooted in the local community, the initiative aims to nurture the future talent of Haringey Girls Academy, using football as a pathway to help players achieve their future dreams and ambitions.

Adem Ali, club director at Haringey Girls Academy, added: “We are thrilled to partner with FitFlop, a brand that shares our passion for empowering young women through sport. This sponsorship will provide valuable support to our players and allow us to continue investing in our programme for the next generation of Haringey Girls Academy athletes.

“Together we’re not just shaping football players, we’re nurturing future leaders and role models in the community.”