FitFlop to debut Roksanda collaboration at LFW in February

UK-based FitFlop, known for its ergonomic and wellness footwear, has announced a design collaboration with London Fashion Week womenswear brand Roksanda.

In a statement, FitFlop said it would be partnering with the London-based designer brand for autumn/winter 2024 and spring/summer 2025, where Roksanda Ilinčić will work with the footwear brand to create fashion-forward collections that offer contemporary style with ergonomic design.

The partnership will debut at London Fashion Week in February 2024, where Roksanda will showcase a curated AW24 collection designed in-house by the FitFlop team referencing the luxury brand’s creative use of colour as an inspiration.

The AW24 collection will be followed up by an “extensive collaboration” for the SS25 season, offering a unique and vibrant range that captures the designer’s bold, contemporary design language.

Both collections will “combine FitFlop’s patented midsole technologies with Roksanda’s modern design DNA, producing incredibly wearable, functional, and stylish shoes,” explains the footwear brand.

FitFlop x Roksanda logo Credits: FitFlop

FitFlop taps Roksanda for two-season fashion-forward collaboration

Marica Kilgore, founder of FitFlop, said: “In Roksanda, we’ve found a kindred spirit. A brand that celebrates timeless style with a serving of great energy on the side. What better inspiration for shoes that give you great energy when you wear them? We’re incredibly excited to be working with Roksanda and her team.”

FitFlop hopes the collaboration will offer “unparalleled comfort and energising products to their loyal fan base, while engaging in new consumers seeking fashion forward options that balance contemporary style and ergonomic design”.

Roksanda Ilinčić, founder of Roksanda, added: “Always a pleasure to collaborate with a female lead brand, FitFlop has resonated with me for their shared vision to address and put needs of the women first.

“I enjoyed bringing a new perspective to their functionality and performance – creating collections that perfectly unite our mutual respect and love for women.”

The first FitFlop x Roksanda collection will be available to buy online and in selected retail stores globally in autumn 2024.

In April, FitFlop secured a new five-year 30 million US dollar revolving credit facility from independent lender Aurelius Finance Company (AFC) to support its long-term growth ambitions. The move was to support increased investment in its branding, marketing and advertising to drive its “transformative growth strategy”.

The London-based footwear brand also opened its first US store earlier this year, as well as securing multiple new global distributors in Canada, Eastern Europe, and Asia to boost its global growth.