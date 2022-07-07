Five Guys launches merchandise collection

American fast-food chain Five Guys has unveiled a new branded Americana-themed merchandise collection in the UK.

Five Guys, known for its burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes, have launched the first drop from its clothing line featuring varsity jackets, T-shirts, socks and hats branded with the Five Guys logo.

Image: Five Guys

The hero piece from the collection is the black and white embroidered unisex varsity jacket that pays tribute to Arlington, Virginia, where the brand was founded in 1986. The jacket jumps on the current Americana trend, which has seen varsity jackets feature in high street and designer collections this summer.

Alongside the jacket is the official Five Guys T-shirts, featured in red, black and white, branded sweatshirts and hoodies, bespoke beanies and baseball caps, and red-and-white checkered sports socks. There is even a lightweight rain jacket with a hood complete with the Five Guys logo.

Image: Five Guys

Prices start from 10 pounds for the socks to 75 pounds for the varsity jacket. T-shirts cost 20 pounds each, while sweatshirts are priced at 35 pounds and hoodies at 45 pounds, exclusively at the Five Guys online store fiveguys.co.uk/merch.

