Fjällräven perceived as most sustainable brand

Fjällräven has been voted as the most sustainable fashion brand by Swedish consumers.

The voting is part of the Sustainable Brand Index 2023, which tracks 80,000 consumers across eight countries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Index measures and analyses nearly 1,600 brands across 36 industries on sustainability and has been carried out annually since 2011. The independent study examines how sustainable brands are perceived by consumers.

"Strong outdoor brands cannot survive today without solid sustainability practices. It's extremely encouraging that the work Fjällräven is doing is seen and valued by consumers," said Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman at Fenix Outdoor. "I'm proud that Fjällräven is not the only brand within the Fenix Outdoor group that ranked on top of its category. Naturkompaniet took the top spot, too."

"Acting responsibly towards nature has guided Fenix Outdoor since the very beginning, so this recognition for two brands in our group is important."

Norway voted its e-commerce marketplace finn.no in the top sustainability spot, with outerwear brand Stormberg taking the top rankings in the category 'Clothes and Fashion Brands'. Matas, a Danish clean beauty brand, led the sustainable beauty brands listings for Denmark, with Salling, a clothing brand, coming in at 26.

Fjällräven sustainability credentials

Fjällräven since 2011 developed its first waterproof hardshell material, Eco-Shell, made without the use of harmful perfluorocarbons (PFCs) in the DWR impregnation. By 2015 the company had phased out all PFC-impregnation across the whole Fjällräven range, from clothes to backpacks and tents.

Other countries are yet to report their 2023 findings.