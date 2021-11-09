Foot Locker and Don C launch lifestyle brand

Foot Locker has announced the launch of a new lifestyle brand, created alongside designer Don C.

Called All City by Just Don, the brand takes inspiration from basketball and sneaker culture. The brand’s style will be a combination of luxury fabrics and modern streetwear in a vintage aesthetic. Its first collection will be a series of hoodies, t-shirts, mesh shorts and track pants with matching jackets.

“I’m excited to partner with Foot Locker in the creation of All City. Their proactive commitment to lifting up the Black community is something I wanted to be a part of,” said Don C. “With everything I’ve ever created, my inspiration has been from the Chicago neighbourhoods I grew up in. As a designer, I want to lead the conversation and push the boundaries where my story intersects with fashion, travel and the real people who inspire me every day.”

To celebrate All City by Just Don, Foot Locker at Don C will host a series of creative summits across the US and Canada.

This newest brand announcement arrives after the launch of Foot Locker’s basics brand, LCKR. All City by Just Don represents Foot Locker’s approach towards powering its controlled brand strategy.

“Like Foot Locker, Don C is deeply committed to the young, diverse communities we serve,” said Byron Milburn, senior vice president and general manager at Foot Locker. “He is at the forefront of modern culture and fashion, and by lending his taste, care and craft to the All City by Just Don line at Foot Locker, we’re able to further connect to the next generation of streetwear enthusiasts.”

The apparel will be priced between 55 dollars to 150 dollars, arriving on November 10.