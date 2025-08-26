Foot Locker looking to inspire next gen of creative talent

Footwear retailer Foot Locker is approaching its back-to-school campaign a little differently this year by hosting a series of panel talks and workshops throughout August and September in key European cities, including Nottingham, Paris, Milan, Rome, Barcelona and Berlin.

The talks and workshops have been designed to inspire the next generation with their career aspirations in the music, fashion and creative industries, and will be hosted in partnership with local artistic collectives.

In the UK, Foot Locker is teaming up with Lostboys in their hometown, Nottingham, on September 5. The takeover will kick off with in-store music powered by two of the Lostboys’ own DJs, and any student who shows their student ID in the store will get an exclusive Lostboys’ product (while stocks last).

The store will close early, and the workshop will take place between 5 - 7pm, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes advice on how to break into the music and creative industries – from networking tips to knowing how to start a brand from scratch.

The Lostboys will also be joined by players in the UK fashion and music scenes, who’ll share their own experiences and advice. Students will receive a goody bag with exclusive products and resources from the workshop.

Foot Locker ‘We are Ready’ back-to-school campaign Credits: Foot Locker

Slavka Jancikova, vice president of marketing EMEA, said in a statement: “The back-to-school period can be an incredibly difficult time for students as they look to forge their own paths within their studies and future careers.

“There’s no linear path to success, especially when it comes to roles in creative industries, but We Are Ready aims to combat that with the latest product and experiences to support their studies. Students will head back to their studies ready for anything, with more confidence in their future and all the tools they need for the upcoming year.”

Foot Locker will also highlight its ‘We are Ready’ back-to-school curated selection of products, including exclusive drops from leading brands, such as On Cloudtilt, New Balance 1000, 960 and 740, Adidas Spezial (also in exclusive colourways only at Foot Locker), Nike TN and Shoxx, as well as Asics Gel Venture 6, Puma Speedcat and Salomon XT-6.