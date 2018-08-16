Foot Locker partners up with Asics to launch Anime-inspired collection

Foot Locker and Asics have joined forces to launch a collection inspired by Japanese anime, to be sold exclusively at Foot Locker stores in the United States from August 24. Prices were not yet disclosed by the brands.

To support the release, the pair is releasing an anime series called “Welcome to the Dojo”, which tells the story of a samurai hero who takes his Asics shoes off before entering a dojo, the Japanese training space for martial arts. The protagonist then goes on a quest to find his missing sneakers. Comprising five episodes, the series was created in collaboration with animation and illustration studio Shotopop and advertising agency BBDO. The first episode will debut on Aug. 21 on Foot Locker's YouTube and Instagram profiles.

“The ‘Welcome to the Dojo’ pack taps into Asics’ Japanese heritage, which inspired the series and curated assortment for this collection, said Sarah Bishop, Vice President of Marketing at Asics America Corporation, in a statement.

“By launching this exclusive collection with Asics, we’re offering an immersive experience for customers across our family of brands, who can experience ‘Welcome to the Dojo’ through creative, engaging content, and unique shopping touchpoints”, added Andrew Gray, General Manager and Chief Merchandising Officer for Foot Locker North America.

Photos: courtesy of the brands