Foot Locker to release apparel line, Lckr

Footwear retailer Foot Locker has announced it will be releasing its own apparel line, Lckr by Foot Locker, merging its sneaker and sports culture into a casual wear collection.

In its debut release, Lckr will feature fleece sets, pullover hoodies and tapered sweatpants in season-complementary colourways and neutral tones. Cargo pants, zipped hoodies and tracksuits will also be included in the line, with looks designed for both men and women.

“At Foot Locker, we’re continuing to grow our assortment every day to make sure we’re meeting the evolving demands of all of our customers,” said Bryon Milburn, senior vice president and general manager, in a statement.

“Today, we’re seeing the need for comfort and the acceptance of casual wear in more places than ever before. With Lckr, we have developed an elevated basics line that gives our customers a diverse way to complement their personal styles at a great value.”

For the launch, the retailer enlisted rapper Gunna as the face of the first campaign, alongside musician Tone Stith, actress Paigion Walker and television host Eutel Wallace. Gunna’s involvement with the campaign accompanies his ongoing relationship with the retailer, such as the formation of a number of social initiatives based in Atlanta, US.

Set to drop October 20, the line will be available globally in-store and online, with additional collections scheduled to be released at the end of the year and throughout 2022, including next to the expansion into Canada.