Forever 21 and Kodak launch collaborative capsule collection

Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 has teamed up with Kodak to launch a capsule collection in honor of the photography company’s heritage. The pieces celebrate the 1990's by featuring Kodak’s many logos throughout the decade.

The collection comprises 26 items, including T-shirts, crop tops, jackets and loungewear for women; and T-shirts, polos, pullovers and jerseys for men. Kids sizes are also available.

Kodak has been looking to revive its brand in the age of smartphones by forging partnerships with other companies. “What could be better for a brand transformation than everyone wearing your logo on a T-shirt?”, said Kodak’s Chief Brand Officer, Dany Atkins, in a statement. “We are excited to increase our brand visibility with industry leading partners like Forever 21 that will uniquely leverage out imaging history to further build opportunities and growth into the future with the Kodak brand”, added Joel Satin, Kodak’s Vice President, Global Brand Licensing.

The Kodak collection is available at Forever 21’s website and over 600 Forever 21 stores worldwide from today.

Photo: courtesy of Forever 21/Kodak