Forever Unique expands into luxury homeware

Womenswear brand Forever Unique is expanding into luxury homeware to offer its customers premium, trend-led interiors at an accessible price.

Forever Unique Home launches in partnership with Jon Higham, a leader in the sofa industry since 2014 that supplies furniture to high-street retailers, and features products designed to “elevate” living experiences, including sofas, beds and mattresses.

The modular sofas have been designed to allow consumers to “get creative,” with singular pieces to a full suite on offer in a neutral colour palette of cream, mocha, black and muted teal. Alongside living room interiors, Forever Unique Home offers a range of premium plush and boucle textured beds in mocha, cream, green, charcoal, and light grey to elevate any bedroom.

Image: Forever Unique Home

Forever Unique founder Sandeep Malhotra said in a statement: “Over the last few years, our main priority has been to successfully expand into new markets and raise the profile of the Forever Unique brand.

“We’ve witnessed high growth in the last few years as a fashion brand, and our goal is to marry fashion and interior and explore new, innovative ways to engage a wider market.” Jon Higham added: “We want to offer something that bridges the gap between luxury and accessibility which is available to everyone.”

Forever Unique Home is available online at foreveruniquehome.com, with prices starting from 650 pounds.

Image: Forever Unique Home

Image: Forever Unique Home

Image: Forever Unique Home

Image: Forever Unique Home