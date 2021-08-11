Forever Unique launches collection with Charlotte Dawson

Womenswear brand Forever Unique has unveiled a capsule collection with new mum and influencer Charlotte Dawson.

The ‘Honest’ collection is inspired by Dawson’s personality while championing the idea that you can still feel and look amazing when you have experienced changes in your body after having a baby.

The collection will comprise of two drops, the first launching today, August 11, and will include “easy to wear and fashionable styles for every occasion,” with dresses, suits, blouses and shorts, featuring statement prints, vibrant colour and florals.

The collection aims to offer confidence to women of any age with fit flattering waistlines and tailored styles to elevate wardrobe staples, adds the brand, from power suits to soft satins, classic maxi dresses with frill detailing for the ultra-feminine look.

Image: courtesy of Forever Unique; Charlotte Dawson x Forever Unique

Commenting on the collection, Forever Unique owner, Seema Malhotra, said in a statement: “Our ethos has always been empowering women through the art of our clothing and Charlotte was the perfect person to champion this message. She is a confident, bold and a beautiful girl who represents the brand completely! I’m beyond excited for her to join the Forever Unique family, this collection is super special.”

Forever Unique recently rebranded with a shift from just occasionwear to include lifestyle pieces alongside a more affordable pricing structure.

Charlotte Dawson x Forever Unique will be available in UK sizes 8-16, with prices ranging from 29.99 to 109.99 pounds.