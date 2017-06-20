Forever Unique partners with transgender model Talulah-Eve

Forever Unique is to become the first fashion e-tailer to cast a British transgender model in its latest campaign after signing a partnership with Talulah-Eve, who rose to fame in TV modelling show, Britain’s Next Top Model.

Talulah-Eve will front Forever Unique’s high summer campaign, which comprises of a 15-piece capsule collection made up of figure-flattering dresses, playsuits, stylish separates and jumpsuits, which the brand states has been designed to “make every woman feel confident and glamorous”.

Speaking about the brand partnership, Talulah-Eve said: "Being able to express myself through fashion has always been very important to me. It's an absolute honour to work with Seema and the Forever Unique team, they have helped highlight that all women deserve the same opportunities.

“The fashion industry still has a long way to go but it’s great to see more inclusion of men and women of different races, gender orientation and size on the runway and in campaigns.”

Transgender model Talulah-Eve fronts Forever Unique’s latest campaign

Seema Malhotra, design director of Forever Unique added: “We wanted to create a brand new campaign around the celebration, inclusion and acceptance of all women from different walks of life: ultimately about being ‘Forever Unique’.

“It's incredibly exciting for us to have Talulah-Eve model our high summer collection; not only is she super glamorous, but she's also everything Forever Unique embodies: a fashionable, intelligent, and empowered female. She really is an inspiration to everyone, showing that there really are no barriers to expressing the real you.”

The Talulah-Eve X Forever Unique collection launches on June 20, with prices starting from 44.99 pounds.

Forever Unique is a luxury online fashion brand that specialises in women’s occasion wear. Founded in 2008, it’s affordable designer fashion has been worn by celebrities including Miley Cyrus and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier this year, Vogue Paris is to become the first French magazine to feature a transgender model on its cover, using Valentina Sampaio of Brazil to front its March edition. While Caitlyn Jenner, a former male US decathlon star, made history by coming out in 2015 on the cover of Vanity Fair and has since fronted H&M’s new performance sportswear line last year.

Images: courtesy of Forever Unique