Formalwear brand Hawes and Curtis steps into loungewear

British heritage brand Hawes and Curtis has launched its first loungewear collection in response to an increasing demand for more casual apparel during the pandemic.

The brand, which normally specialises in formalwear, will now be selling elevated essentials including hooded sweatshirts, crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants and T-shirts in 100 percent organic cotton.

Designed to be mixed and matched, the collection is available in shades of grey, Airforce blue, dark green, blackberry, navy and black.

The loungewear category has skyrocketed in popularity in the past year as people across the country got used to working from home and generally spending more time indoors.

“During this difficult time, we listened to our customers. We know how important it is to be adaptable and to understand the changing needs of our customers,” said Hawes and Curtis CEO Touker Suleyman in a statement.

The collection is available online with additional colourways dropping through to the end of February.