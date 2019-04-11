Former Yoox employees face charges for wire fraud

Three former Yoox employees have been charged with mail and wire fraud, WWD reports. The Italian tax police, the Guardia di Finanza, said that the trio caused 1 million euros of damage between 2014 and 2018.

The former employees involved include performance marketing director for off-season Thomas Motti, manager of affiliation Valentina Ghezzi and Fabio Novarino.

Motti, Ghezzi and Novarino are have been accused of scheming to create fake websites to earn illicit commissions for purchases made through Yoox. These commissions were transferred to international bank accounts. Customers of the e-commerce site weren't directly affected by the scheme.

The three former employees will sit trial for their charges, though a date has not yet been set.