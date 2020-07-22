ForwardPMX hired to lead Mulberry's Chinese marketing

Global brand performance and full service media agency, ForwardPMX, has been tapped by Mulberry to lead the luxury brand's performance marketing program in China. The engagement includes organic social and biddable media, as well as overall campaign management across key local platforms in the region, such as Weibo and WeChat.

British brand Mulberry is the largest designer and manufacturer of luxury leather goods in the U.K. The brand has made substantial headway in their international strategy and ForwardPMX will work in partnership with Mulberry to spearhead brand awareness and channel growth through full-funnel activity and scaling their business effectively through crucial local platforms.

Managed through the agency's Shanghai office, the teams will be focused on reaching luxury consumers in China with communication and e-commerce strategies. ForwardPMX will also be tasked with generating high quality traffic and driving conversions through Mulberry's expansive digital properties.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mulberry to help them further their growth in China," said Yanyan Froud, regional VP APAC & RU at ForwardPMX, in a statement. "It's a privilege to announce our partnership, and with innovation and bold ambitions at the heart of the engagement, we're excited to get going."

"ForwardPMX's in-depth knowledge of the luxury sector and the continually advancing digital landscape in China makes them the right partner to help us develop the brand further in the region successfully," said Charlotte O'Sullivan, global marketing director of Mulberry, in a statement. "Chinese consumers are a key focus of our international growth strategy, and we want to ensure the brand resonates strongly with local preferences and consumer needs."

photo: via Mulberry.com