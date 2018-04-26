Fossil and Puma Team-up for Smartwatches

Lifestyle accessories specialist, Fossil Group has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with sportswear brand Puma, for the design, development and distribution of Puma-branded watches and smartwatches through 2028. The first pieces of the collaboration scheduled to hit the market next year.

The two brands will collaborate on the design and manufacturing of the watches which will be made available through the Fossil Group’s extensive distribution networks including department stores, specialty retailers and all ecommerce channels spanning over 150 countries.

“Puma is one of the world’s leading sports brands,” commented Kosta Kartsotis, chief executive officer at Fossil Group in a statement. “We are excited to partner with them and bring our world class design and distribution capabilities to the Puma watch collection.”

CEO of Puma, Bjørn Gulden added, “Time makes or breaks athletes, which is why the right partner for watches and wearables is particularly critical to our brand. We are pleased to team up with Fossil Group, whose strong focus on innovation will help us make products that fit the needs of our consumers and the world’s fastest athletes.”

The Fossil Group began engaging with licensing partners in 1997 and has now expanded its portfolio to 17 brands including Michael Kors, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, and now Puma.

Image: Puma website