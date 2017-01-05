Fossil Group to double wearables in 2017

Fossil Group, which includes its namesake Fossil brand, Armani Exchange, Skagen and Mifit, has announced that it is doubling its wearables in 2017 to more than 300 products.

In an announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Fossil stated that they will be adding new brands, new designs and smaller hybrid smartwatches over the course of the next year.

A highlight of the announcement includes the introduction of the Jorn and Hald hybrid smartwatches to the Skagen brand, which will be smaller and thinner with the aim of “appealing to a modern aesthetic”. These join the Armani Exchange Connected hybrid watches announced earlier this week.

In addition, Fossil will be extending its Fossil Q hybrid smartwatch line with Fossil Q Accomplice, which features the brand's slimmest case to date, and Misfit unveiled Vapor, the brand's first touchscreen smartwatch featuring heart rate, GPS and standalone music functionality.

"Customers crave connectivity that doesn't compromise style. We're creating more options to seamlessly integrate desired tech features into our customers' style and lifestyle," said Greg McKelvey, chief strategy and digital officer, Fossil Group. "Fossil Group's design, scale, speed to market and unrivalled portfolio of fashion brands, coupled with our cloud and app platform, and tech and hardware innovation, have pulled us ahead of the wearables pack.”

In 2016, Fossil Group launched more than 140 wearables across Chaps, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Misfit and Skagen brands throughout 40 countries and in 20 languages.

McKelvey added: "For more than 30 years, our products have set the category's standard in fashion design. Now as we apply that same design-first focus to wearables, the feedback we're getting from customers and retail partners is to keep bringing them more of it.

"In particular, the success of our hybrid smartwatches has proven that our consumers want a balance of function and fashion. We've effectively filled that gap in the market. Hybrids pack the power needed to efficiently accomplish daily tasks in a beautifully-crafted timepiece.”

