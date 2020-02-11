Four emerging designers participate in Net-A-Porter mentorship program

Net-a-Porter has announced the four designers taking part in this season's installment of its mentorship program, The Vanguard.

The program offers emerging designers an opportunity to work with Net-a-Porter's team to learn how to promote successful and sustainable business models for their brands. Net-a-Porter hand selects participants for The Vanguard based upon style aesthetic and retail potential.

The Vanguard participants for the Spring/Summer 2020 season are eveningwear designer Christopher John Rogers, handbag designer S.Joon, womenswear label Ioannes and womenswear label Gauchere.

Each designer's collection will retail on Net-a-Porter for the season.