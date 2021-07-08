Four wardrobe essentials for Spring-Summer 2022

Now that buying has started for the Spring-Summer 2022 season, trend agency WGSN publishes a practical report aimed at buyers. Produced by Sara Maggioni -- responsible for the womenswear section -- it focuses on four key items for the next summer season.

Image: Balenciaga SS22

The souvenir sweatshirt

After months spent indoors wearing loungewear, the desire to rediscover more formal clothing does not prevent comfortable pieces, like sweatshirts, to pack a punch. That’s what WGSN states, highlighting that it’s still best to choose it with vintage references: flocked with an iconic TV show print or a childhood mascot -- anything from the 1970s to the 1990s. The agency doesn’t advise buyers to necessarily uprate this category, but to develop it at the same speed as last year. “It is evident that in the future, it will take a bigger slice of the cake,” WGSN said.

Beeld: Blumarine, Zara

The bodycon dress or body-hugging dress

The agency recommends introducing them to shops in February-May and finally, July-August 2022.

In addition to voluminous dresses (see below), another design of women’s clothing is coming back for Spring-Summer 2022: the body-hugging dress. This trend goes hand in hand with the predominance of knitwear in recent seasons, states WGSN. They have sensual cutouts and come in more pared-back versions with square necklines, both in comfortable fabrics.

The agency recommends introducing them to shops in February-June 2022.

Image: Rabih kayrouz, Magali Pascal-Visage.

Maxi-dresses

Spring-Summer 2022 will also see a desire for volume and loose-fitting clothes referencing exotic destinations that are off the beaten track. WGSN mentions a desire for colourful items in the form of close-fitting or shirt dresses, wrap dresses with puff sleeves, voluminous skirts and over-the-top details. The shades and prints favour natural colouring, subtle digital prints and are made by artisans, local designers or ethical studios.

The agency recommends introducing them to shops in April-July 2022.

Image: Courrèges, Blumarine

The A-line mini-skirt

The mini-skirt comes as a refreshing alternative to the midi and long hems of the latest seasons. WGSN mentions the A-line skirt, especially with functional details. It’s worn mixed and matched or paired with suit jackets in all kinds of fabrics: denim, canvas and everything in between.

The agency recommends introducing them to shops in February-July 2022.

The other key essentials according to WGSN? The summer trench coat, the fashion-forward anorak, the vintage blouse, the lightweight cotton summer jacket and white denim.

This article was translated from French