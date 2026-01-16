FP Movement adds tennis star Emma Navarro to roster

FP Movement, the activewear line from American fashion and lifestyle brand Free People, has bolstered its athlete roster with the addition of tennis star Emma Navarro, who will feature in its campaigns, social-first content, and create custom outfits.

The multi-year partnership will see FP Movement being Navarro’s exclusive activewear partner, and the top 10 WTA singles player will work with the brand to create her own custom outfits, which she will wear on and off the court. These styles will be available for purchase multiple times throughout 2026. The first collection drop this month will offer two exclusive styles personally tested by Navarro.

FP Movement x Emma Navarro Credits: FP Movement

Jack Reynolds, chief marketing officer at Free People and FP Movement, said in a statement: “Emma embodies the confidence, strength, and authenticity we look for in every FP Movement athlete. She reflects our values as much as our aesthetic and brings to life our mission to support fitness, wellness, and happiness through movement.”

In a statement, FP Movement states that Navarro represents “the new generation of athletes who excel at the intersection of sport, culture, and performance”. She joins tennis players Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin, snowboarder Bea Kim, and squash player Olivia Weaver as FP Movement brand ambassadors.

FP Movement x Emma Navarro Credits: FP Movement

Commenting on the partnership, Navarro added: “I’ve loved FP Movement for years, so this partnership feels like a really natural fit. I’m excited to work together and to create outfits that feel true to who I am, both on and off the court.”

Free People launched FP Movement in 2012 to redefine activewear by introducing performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym. Its pieces currently span activewear for hiking, running, racquet sports, and skiing. The brand has 56 stores across the US and a dedicated e-commerce platform. It is also stocked in Dick’s Sporting Goods and independent fitness studios.