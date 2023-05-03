FP Movement teams up with Hatch on an exclusive maternity collection

FP Movement, Free People’s activewear brand, has teamed up with maternity fashion platform Hatch to launch a limited-edition maternity activewear collection.

The 15-piece FP Movement x Hatch collection has been designed to support women navigating through the pregnancy, postpartum and new motherhood journey, while offering women fashion-forward and on-trend activewear.

Ariane Goldman, chief executive of Hatch Collective, said in a statement: “Moms should never have to sacrifice function for style. That’s the premise that Hatch was founded on, and we’re so excited to expand that promise into the activewear and movement category.

“Women deserve to feel confident, comfortable, and above all, like themselves, no matter their stage of motherhood. Introducing Hatch’s product and fit expertise and customer knowledge to the FP Movement activewear line finally opens the door for stylish, intentional and well-made maternity options in the workout and athleisure category.”

Image: FP Movement x Hatch

The collection includes entirely new styles and iterations of FP Movement best-sellers, all tailored for the functional needs of pregnancy and postpartum, from T-shirts to leggings, skirts, bras, shorts, trousers and zip-up jackets.

Highlights include the Teamwork Maternity and Beyond Tee featuring high-side slits to accommodate growing bellies and an underlayer that features a deeper scoop neckline that can be moved aside for easy nursing access come postpartum, as well as the Good Karma Leggings with a thicker, more supportive waistband and the Hot Shot Maternity Onesie with adjustable straps for 'grow-with-you' functionality.

Each piece in the collection includes four-way stretch to accommodate the different stages of pregnancy and postpartum.

FP Movement x Hatch is available online at FPMovement.com and at Hatch stores in New York and Brentwood and its website. Prices range from 40 to 148 US dollars.

