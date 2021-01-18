Frame Denim launches capsule collection via Tmall & Lane Crawford

Frame Denim has created a limited-edition collection in honor of Lunar New Year. Featuring motifs such as oxen emblazoned on sweatshirts and wishes for good fortune, as well as denim playfully decorated with bright patches.

This capsule and its retail strategy represents the Frame's efforts to engage a larger global audience, as it reaches the Chinese market through e-commerce platform Tmall and department store Lane Crawford. Frame will also utilize social channels including Weibo, WeChat, and Little Red Book to create content that will help spread brand awareness to the market.

Image: Frame Denim