Frame Denim launches virtual shopping

American fashion brand Frame, best known for its denim, has partnered with virtual shopping platform Hero to launch virtual shopping for customers online.

According to the brand, the new virtual service has grown Frame’s average order values by 61 percent.

Customers can chat and have live video consultations with Frame stylists. Stylists are able to follow what customers are shopping for in real-time, answer questions, and share personalized product recommendations.

“At Frame, we pride ourselves on providing a best-in-class customer experience and are always looking for ways to enhance it by blending our online and offline channels in an engaging way,” stated Jens Grede, co-founder of Frame, in a release.

“We’ve always believed that brands need to create an e-commerce platform that helps consumers shop on their terms. Through our partnership with Hero, we’re able to provide an authentic and easy virtual shopping experience for Frame shoppers from around the world.”

In addition to Frame’s e-commerce channel, the brand currently has 15 brick-in-mortar locations across the US, plans to expand to London, and is sold at department stores and boutiques worldwide.