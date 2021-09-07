Frame launches (Bio) Degradable denim collections

Premium American denim brand Frame has launched (Bio) Degradable jeans in partnership with Milan-based and family-run Candiani made from 100 percent cotton that is 100 percent biodegradable.

The (Bio) Degradable denim collections for both menswear and womenswear features three innovative fabrics: Rigid 727, Comfort Stretch 785, and Super Stretch 778 denim, which degrade respective to stretch content. While the rigid fabric is 100 percent cotton is 100 percent biodegradable, the comfort stretch and super stretch fabrics employ Roica V550, a yarn that breaks down in a fraction of the time that conventional yarn does and leaves behind no harmful substances in the environment.

The jeans then undergo Candiani’s signature micro plastics-free dying process to ensure that they are degradable.

Each of the styles are also crafted with “minimal impact,” explains Frame, as the jeans are sewn with 100 percent Tencel threads that degrade with the denim, while metal rivets have been replaced with embroidered “drivets,” and buttons, made from recycled metals. The jeans also have organic or recycled cotton pocket bags and labels as well as recycled paper hangtags printed with soy-based ink also degrade.

Frame has also ensured that each garment features a QR code for traceability featuring information on its individual impact and fabrication, in a move to ultimately eliminate the need for labels and hang tags, and further reduce its carbon footprint.

Each pair is also responsibly washed following Frame’s four pillars of responsible washing, meaning no bleach, no potassium permanganate, no stone-washing, while using water-saving machinery.

Image: courtesy of Frame

To mark the launch, Frame has commissioned London-based creative studio Isabel + Helen to design a window display for Frame’s Madison Avenue, SoHo and Dallas stores, as well as department store Harrods. The sculptures “reference the circular and almost infinite journey of the innovative denim”.

The collection will be available to shop online at frame-store.com, with prices starting at 225 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Frame