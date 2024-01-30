France probes US tourist rape charge during Fashion Week

French authorities said Monday they have opened an investigation after an American tourist said she was raped while in Paris to attend Fashion Week.

"An American tourist said she was raped after a party in a hotel bar," in capital's northwestern 17th district, the public prosecutor's office said.

French daily Le Parisien said that the American tourist, who had come to the French capital to attend shows during this month's Fashion Week, was raped by two men after taking drugs that one of them had given her.

According to the newspaper, the assault happened in a house that the woman was subsequently unable to locate.(AFP)