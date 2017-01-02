Franchise Expo Paris 2017 is ready to welcome you!

This 36 years old international franchising event is THE opportunity to enter the business world following the master franchisees of 87 activity sectors, and has opened the doors of major entrepreneurship to a countless number of active and passionate businessmen.

500 worldwide exhibitors, 460 brands and more than 36000 franchise candidates will meet, learn, share their projects and benefit from this 4 –days leading show to create their business.

Join us on Franchise Expo Paris 2017 , from March 19th to 22nd!

Order your badge, your invitation code = FP17X3