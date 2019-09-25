Frank and Oak receives B-Corp certification

Montreal-based apparel brand Frank and Oak is a newly certified B Corporation. This milestone reiterates the brand's commitment to sustainable development.

Companies who receive B Corp certification meet high standards of social and environmental performance and transparency. Under the certification, Frank and Oak will be legally required to consider the impact of its decisions on the environment, community, its suppliers, its workers and its consumers.

"With over 3,000 B Corps in 64 countries and 150 industries, these inspiring companies are building a new economy that works for everyone and for the long-term, upending shareholder primacy and reestablishing stakeholder capitalism," Kasha Huk, country manager of Canada for B Lab, said in a statement. "The world needs more brands like Frank And Oak who create real, long-term value for their customers, communities, workers, suppliers, and the environment, alongside their shareholders."

Frank and Oak, which was founded in 2012 and offers apparel and accessories for women and men, has worked thoroughly on its sustainable goals in the last few years. The brand introduced its first collection of clothing made from minimal impact processes and materials in 2017, and this year it has completed a goal of producing at least half of its products with sustainable materials and methods.

The brand's B Corp certification marks its guarantee to its customers that it will balance transparency, purpose and actions.

"We're proud to join the B Corp community and to be part of this generational movement: A movement that aims to redefine the role of business in society as an agent for good and progress," said Ethan Song, CEO and co-founder of Frank And Oak.