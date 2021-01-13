Frank & Eileen supports future female leaders with 10-million-dollars donation

Los Angeles-based shirting brand Frank & Eileen has pledged 10 million dollars to nurture female leaders of tomorrow. The company will donate this amount over the next ten years.

Frank & Eileen began this commitment with a donation of 300 thousand dollars to Malala Fund. Founded by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, the international non-profit organization advocates for girls’ education across the globe.

“Millions of girls are at risk of never returning to school when this pandemic is over," said Suzanne Ehlers, CEO of Malala Fund, said in a press release. "To keep girls on track, we're supporting locally-led initiatives that are helping girls continue their education from home and fighting for policies that will allow girls to return when schools reopen.”

Frank & Eileen's pledge follows its recent B-Corp certification.

“Since day one, we have sought to create a product and a company that is the antithesis of fast fashion in every way,” Audrey McLoghlin, the company's founder, commented. “But certifications matter, especially as we face an unprecedented moment of change in the global fashion industry. We’re so proud that our practices meet the highest bar set by the global B Corp movement, and embrace the opportunity to double down on our values as we head into our second decade.”