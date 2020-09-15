Fred Perry and Raf Simons celebrate the 100 Club

Fred Perry has teamed up with Raf Simons to launch a collection inspired by subculture and the energy of youth, with an autumn/winter 2020 range paying homage to London’s most famous basement, the 100 Club.

Simons, currently co-creative director of Prada, has reinterpreted classic Fred Perry pieces and infused them “with the sensibilities of his eponymous line” and decorated them with images from the 100 Club Stories book published by Fred Perry and Ditto.

In a statement, Fred Perry explains that Simons has brought his own “distinctive design approach to Fred Perry archive styles,” reworking its pique polo shirt with digital photographs from the book and a detachable special Raf Simons branded pin badge.

Other highlights from the collaboration include oversized woven shirts with various patches, a chunky knit that is also oversized, with fixed patches on the back and sleeve, and a long wool coat that has a relaxed fit, similar to the Raf Simons mainline collection.

There is also an olive-green parka with detachable fleece liner and sweatshirts with dropped shoulders and print and logo applications in a colour palette of black, red, blue, and white.

The full Fred Perry x Raf Simons collection launches on September 17 and will be available from Fred Perry online.

Images: courtesy of Fred Perry