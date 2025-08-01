Fred Perry introduces its first adaptive shirt

Japanese-owned British sports and fashion brand Fred Perry has launched its first-ever adaptive shirt to make its fashion more accessible.

Based on the iconic Fred Perry ‘M3600’ classic twin tipped piece, the Adaptive Fred Perry Shirt has been crafted for increased ease of dressing by replacing the traditional buttons with two concealed magnetic fastenings, which allow the shirt to be easily opened and closed.

Two non-functional buttons sit on top to maintain the signature look, “preserving the classic aesthetic while discreetly enhancing functionality,” explains Fred Perry.

The sportswear brand has also ensured that there is no price difference between the Adaptive Fred Perry Shirt and its currently available counterpart, both styles retail for 75 pounds.

Fred Perry worked with accessibility and inclusion consultants on the development of its first adaptive garment, including award-winning disability activist and strategist Shani Dhanda, who offered expert counsel from concept to execution. For the campaign, the brand opted for inclusive casting provided by Zebedee Talent.

Commenting on the project, Dhanda said in a statement: “Fred Perry has always been a symbol of individuality and unity, and by adapting this iconic piece, they’re proving that style should never be a barrier.

“The Adaptive Fred Perry Shirt is setting a new benchmark for what accessible fashion can and should look like. It’s been an honour to work alongside the Fred Perry team on a change that is meaningful and essential in shaping the future of inclusive fashion.”

The Adaptive Fred Perry Shirt is available in white and black.