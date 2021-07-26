Fred Perry reunites with Charlie Casely-Hayford for second collection

British menswear designer Charlie Casely-Hayford is collaborating with Fred Perry for a second time on a collection featuring modern staples inspired by cherished garments passed down through generations.

“I am creating something new from something old, celebrating cherished garments that are passed down and their cultural relevance through the generations,” said Charlie Casely-Hayford in a press release.

The Fred Perry x Casely-Hayford collection builds upon the legacy of “quietly eccentric tailoring,” which was started by his father and designer Joe Casely-Hayford, who established his tailoring brand in the mid-80s.

The collection consists of polo shirts, a red cable knit cardigan with navy blue and white stripes, a sporty jacket, and a pique shirt with a red, orange and black digital print, designed by Casely-Hayford to showcase the visual identities of both brands.

Casely-Hayford added: “Growing up, I remember being submerged in a mix of cultures on Ridley Road, East London. The clashing prints and colours and vibrancy of life on the market, juxtaposed with harder pieces like the bomber jacket.”

The second Fred Perry x Casely-Hayford collection will be available from July 29 in select Fred Perry stores and online.

Image: courtesy of Fred Perry; Fred Perry x Casely-Hayford

Image: courtesy of Fred Perry; Fred Perry x Casely-Hayford