Fred Segal announces winner of Season Zero competition

Los Angeles-based retailer Fred Segal and Black in Fashion Council have announced 23-year-old Queens designer Madelen Nyau as the winner of its Season Zero design competition, an initiative to support emerging Black designers and artists.

As winner of the second annual Season Zero competition, Nyau will have her collection produced, courtesy of Mastercard, and sold at her own pop-up space at Fred Segal’s Flagship Sunset Blvd. location and online.

In addition, Nyau will also receive mentorship from Fred Segal and Mastercard representatives, alongside a 10,000 US dollar grant from the payments company and a Digital Doors Toolkit to help further grow and digitally enhance her business.

Image: Titan Studios/ Madelen Nyau

Ashley Petrie, senior vice president of merchandising at Fred Segal, said in a statement: “The Season Zero contest means so much to us as we’ve seen the impact that it can have on young up-and-coming designers trying to get their foot in the door.

“The most challenging part was selecting a winner, as we received so many incredible submissions with such great talent and passion showcased. Madelen’s collection really blew us away, her approach to design is unique and we believe it will really resonate with the Fred Segal customer.”

Image: Titan Studios/ Madelen Nyau

Madelen Nyau wins second annual Fred Segal Season Zero design contest

Season Zero received entries from across the US, from early-stage and up-and-coming designers, with all submissions reviewed by the judges based on the creativity, execution, and vision expressed through the collection.

Nyau, a graduate from the Pratt Institute who was the 2021 recipient of the Christopher Hunte On Point Award, impressed the judges with her brand, Titan Studios, which focuses on crafting luxury staples driven by curiosity in art, science, and psychology. Her debut collection features knit tops, denim pants and coats, wax and unwaxed canvas pants, shorts, a cotton-polyester skirt and a pleated dress.

Image: Titan Studios/ Madelen Nyau

Previous winners of Season Zero include Connor McKnight, K.ngsley, and House of Aama.

Madelen Nyau’s debut collection will be available for purchase in-store at Fred Segal’s Sunset Blvd. flagship and online at fredsegal.com from September 1.

Image: Titan Studios/ Madelen Nyau