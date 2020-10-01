Fred Segal creates design contest with Black in Fashion Council

Fred Segal is teaming with the Black in Fashion Council to launch an annual design contest called Season Zero. The new initiative will help provide a platform for unestablished members of the fashion and creative industries.

The Black in Fashion Council was formed in June of this year to promote inclusion within the industry. Founded by Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles of Sandrine Charles Consulting, the organization is dedicated to securing the advancement of Black people within the industry.

Season Zero will help further the work of the Council, rewarding its grand prize winner with a mentorship opportunity from Fred Segal and the Black in Fashion Council, along with a 10,000 dollar prize and a pop-up in the West Hollywood Fred Segal pop-up during spring 2021.

The contest second and third place runners who will each receive a cash prize of 5,000 dollars from Fred GIVES, which is Fred Segal's charity supporting arts education.

“During these challenging times, we understand that it has become more difficult for designers and artisans to find the support and guidance needed to succeed in the industry," Jeff Lotman, CEO and owner of Fred Segal, said in a press release. "Historically, there have been even more barriers for Black creators. We’re excited to partner with Black in Fashion Council to launch the Season Zero contest and give up-and-coming talent an opportunity to kick start their journey through industry mentorship and a retail platform."

Lotman continued, "Our partnership with the Black in Fashion Council has been extremely valuable for our growth as a company and achieving the sense of inclusivity and community that our brand was built on.”

Season Zero is currently accepting applications. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel including Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Fred Segal's vice president of women's merchandising Ashley Petrie and Fred Segal's vice president of men's merchandising Brian Nyilas. Winners will be announced in December.