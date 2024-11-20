Free People launches collaboration with Yellowstone

Free People has unveiled a collaborative collection with Paramount Consumer Products to celebrate the return of Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ TV series, chronicling the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the US.

The eight-piece limited-edition collection has been created under Free People’s sub-brand ‘We The Free’ and focuses on heritage-inspired and lived-in staples.

The collection took inspiration from the looks showcased on ‘Yellowstone’ by series costumes designer Johnetta Boone and includes denim, boots, outerwear, tops and accessories, and each style features the iconic and recognisable “Y” from the Yellowstone logo.

Free People x Yellowstone collection Credits: Free People

Highlights include the ‘Dutton Ranch’ graphic T-shirt, the slouchy hoodie featuring a western-inspired graphic, and the pointed cowboy boots branded with the Yellowstone symbol on the heel. Prices range from 58 to 498 US dollars.

Commenting on the collection, Boone said in a statement: “We have featured Free People product many times on past seasons of Yellowstone for our leading ladies. So I am thrilled to see that the look and feel of the series and our characters has in turn inspired Free People‘s Yellowstone collection.”

The Free People x Yellowstone collection is available exclusively on FreePeople.com and in select stores.

Free People‘s Yellowstone collection campaign image Credits: Free People