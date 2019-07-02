Free People launches new collection with tech fabric

Contemporary lifestyle and clothing brand Free People’s activewear brand, FP Movement, has launched a new collection featuring TechnoLinen. According to an announcement from the brand, TechnoLinen is a new, innovative fabric that uses technology to regulate the wearer’s body temperature to the 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit (37.5 degrees Celsius). This temperature is supposed to enhance the wearer’s performance and comfort.

The fabric uses 37.5 Technology and utilizes “naturally derived particles made from volcanic sand and activated carbon from coconut shells,” according to the announcement. Using energy from infrared light, the particles then delay the liquid onset of sweat by removing moisture in the vapor stage before the liquid begins to accumulate. Additionally, the particles will also retain the energy to keep the body warm when temperatures drop.

The new collection from FP Movement features five styles including sweatshirts and leggings. Pieces from the collection range from 68 USD to 148 USD and is available on Free People’s website.