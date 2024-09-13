Freemans reinvents itself with new campaign starring Sophie Ellis-Bextor

British digital department store Freemans is undergoing a brand refresh driven by a new campaign starring Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The retailer unveiled the ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer as the face of its autumn/winter 2024 project, which is ringing in a renewed strategy for the upcoming season.

With this, Freemans has set out to appeal to a new audience, particularly mistargeted female shoppers over 40, whom it has researched in order to position itself alongside the consumer group as an authentic “ally”. Next to the campaign, the retailer will be targeting this mission through a product-focused lens, bolstered by a host of international brands and in-house design ranges.

In a release, Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer for Freemans, said: “We are passionate about reclaiming Freemans’ fashion positioning as our transformation journey continues at pace. As one of the UK’s most iconic brands, we can think of now one better than one of the UK’s most iconic singers to lead the way with us as we continue to evolve.

“That is exactly what we have with this partnership with Sophie. Together with our Style Squad we are creating a content platform that responds to customer needs for more help and advice through the new season.”

The full 360 campaign starring Ellis-Bextor will be launched over social and digital channels, in imagery and videos furthur featuring the retailer’s new ‘Style Squad’ of four stylist influencers who will offer tips and advice via online content.