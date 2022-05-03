Freemans unveils collaboration with Mark Heyes

Online fashion and lifestyle retailer Freemans has unveiled an exclusive womenswear collaboration with stylists and TV presenter Mark Heyes.

The ‘Love, Mark Heyes’ collaboration marks the first collection Heyes has designed himself and takes inspiration from his years of styling TV celebrities and viewers. The range launches with an initial 50-piece daywear collection for spring/summer 2022, which features casual summer fashion across tops, dresses, trousers and shorts designed to fit and flatter women of all ages.

The project has been a year in development, explains Freemans in the press release, and is affordably priced, with pieces ranging from 25 to 65 pounds, as well as being inclusive, with sizes spanning from UK 10 to 24.

Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer at Freemans, said: “Mark has been providing the nation with help and advice on how to dress for the last 24 years and as such was the perfect choice for Freemans’ customers both existing and new.

“His down to earth, relatable, fun, and inclusive approach to fashion is perfectly aligned with where we are taking the Freemans brand. We are delighted with the first collection that drops just in time for brighter and warmer days”.

Image: Freemans; Love, Mark Heyes

Commenting on his debut collection, Mark Heyes added: “Growing up, I remember my mum’s well-thumbed Freemans’ catalogue and it must have been one of the first places that inspired my love of fashion so when they approached me, I didn’t have to think twice.

“My first collection takes its inspiration from the French Riviera and holidays in the ‘Med’ and has everything you need for the summer months. Easy to wear with colourful prints, stripes, and checks, complimented by primary blues, whites and red with touches of broderie anglaise thrown in for good measure.”

This is the latest collaboration from Freemans since the digital department store relaunched in autumn 2020. Heyes joins other high-profile names including Julien MacDonald, Abigail Ahern and Henry Holland, who have signed up to the retailer to complement its other own-brand ranges including Bon Prix, Lascana and Kaleidoscope.