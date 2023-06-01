Freemans unveils first-ever beauty box as category sales up 33 percent

Digital department store Freemans has launched its first-ever beauty box after reporting that beauty sales have “soared” 33 percent in the first five months of the year.

The limited-edition ‘The Beauty Box by Freemans – Summer Edition’ features a selection of seven full-size products and various travel and sample sizes across skincare, haircare and make-up.

The beauty box, which will become a quarterly offering from the retailer, has been curated by the Freemans' beauty team to help “ensure shoppers of all skin and hair types beat the heat and look their best all summer long”.

Products featured include Sun Bum 3 in 1 leave in conditioner, a Diego Dalla Palma MyToyBoy extra volume mascara and a Nail Kind Ohh My Orange Natural vegan nail polish, as well as a Philip Kingsley water resistant mask, James Read self tan and Patchology rosé sheet mask.

Michelle Fox, beauty buyer at Freemans, said in a statement: “The warmer weather means a switch up in our beauty regimes. Our new Summer Beauty Box has been specially designed to contain all you need to get your glow on all summer long. We’re confident our beauty team’s picks will become customers’ new favourites and all at an affordable price.”

The box is packed with products worth more than 150 pounds for just 55 pounds and is available exclusively at Freemans.com.

Freemans entered the beauty category in September 2021 as part of a "digital transformation" of the 118-year-old brand. Its beauty offering now spans around 2,500 lines.