French Connection signs footwear licence deal with Sante + Wade

High street retailer French Connection has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with premium and inclusive footwear brand Sante + Wade.

The disruptive footwear label, founded by Shola Asante and Agnès Cushnie, will work with French Connection for one year to develop, manufacture and market its women’s footwear range within the UK and Europe.

Commenting on the partnership, Amber Fenner, licensing manager at French Connection, said in a statement: "Licensing is an integral part of our business at French Connection. To partner with an industry innovator whose ethos and quality align with ours is invaluable to bringing the consumer the best possible product at key price points."

The first French Connection collection developed by Sante + Wade will hit stores for spring/summer 2023 and will feature various styles with retail prices ranging between 80 to 120 pounds.

Agnès Cushnie, co-founder and marketing director at Sante + Wade, added: "Our philosophy is that everyone should have the opportunity to experience beautiful and comfortable shoes, whatever their size. We are delighted to partner with such a prestigious brand with a resounding success in the contemporary market.”

Sante + Wade is a size-inclusive premium footwear brand that aims to offer customers more variety in footwear from evening to casual styles in sizes EU 38 - 46 in either wide or standard fit.