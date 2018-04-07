French shoe brand Clergerie launches online site

Clergerie recently just announced that it will be launching an e-commerce site. The footwear brand is relaunching as well as expanding through its new online platform.

The new site will offer both women's shoes and men's shoes. According to the brand's current site, the shoes range in price up to 790 dollars for a pair of women's boots. The site will also retail current collections and will deliver to the U.S. and Europe. “I believe the launch of the new Clergerie website and ecommerce represents a huge opportunity for Clergerie in terms of visibility, allowing the brand to cater to a wider audience," Perry Oosting, chief executive officer of the company told Drapers.

The site also may expand into other options such as a personalization service and pre-order options, according to WWD. The French shoe brand, established in 1981, has built a reputable standing with high-quality, stylish shoes. Rooted in the South of France, the shoes are pure in aesthetic and have stylistic, stand out designs. The Paris-based privately held company moving into e-commerce may be one way for Clergerie to ultimately move into a wider range of markets.